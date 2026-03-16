‘Operation Lotus’ bid foiled

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday alleged that attempts were made to lure Congress legislators from Odisha with a bribe of Rs 5 crore each to influence voting, claiming it was part of the BJP’s alleged “Operation Kamala.”

According to Congress leaders, eight Congress MLAs from Odisha were sent to Bengaluru as a precautionary measure amid fears that they could be targeted for poaching ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. The MLAs were staying at a private resort in Bidadi on the outskirts of the city.

Speaking to reporters near the KPCC office and outside the residence of Mallikarjun Kharge in Sadashivanagar, Shivakumar said that four individuals from Odisha had approached Congress MLAs who were staying at a resort in Bidadi.

According to him, the visitors allegedly offered each MLA ₹5 crore in exchange for cross-voting. However, the legislators reportedly refused the offer and informed party leadership about the incident.

“Four persons who came from Odisha had taken help from a local resident of Byatarayanapura named Suresh to book rooms. They later tried to approach our MLAs with a cash offer. Our legislators rejected the proposal, saying they are not ready for horse-trading, and immediately alerted us,” Shivakumar said.

He further stated that two of the accused have been detained, while the remaining two managed to escape. The detained individuals have allegedly admitted that they came with the intention of influencing legislators. Police have also seized a blank cheque that was allegedly meant to facilitate the payment.

Shivakumar claimed the incident was part of the BJP’s alleged strategy of “Operation Kamala,” a term often used in Karnataka politics to describe attempts to engineer defections or influence lawmakers.

Complaint filed, Police probe underway

Responding to questions from reporters, Shivakumar confirmed that a formal complaint has been filed and the police have begun an investigation into the matter.

“The cheque given as an inducement has been seized by the police, and a mahazar will be conducted. Two people have been arrested and efforts are underway to trace the other two who are absconding,” he said, adding that law enforcement authorities would take the investigation forward.

Meeting with Kharge

When asked about the visit of Odisha Congress MLAs to meet Mallikarjun Kharge, Shivakumar said it was natural for party legislators to meet the party president.

“Can Congress MLAs meet the BJP president without meeting their own party president? They met Khargeji, sought his blessings and took photographs with him. They will return to Odisha on Monday morning,” he said.

“No Trouble for the Party”

When reporters remarked that Shivakumar appeared confident despite the controversy, he dismissed suggestions that the party was facing any crisis.

“There is no trouble. We keep facing such situations regularly. I always remain smiling because I trust my conscience,” he said.

On questions related to alleged differences over ticket distribution in Davanagere, Shivakumar maintained that there was no confusion within the party, stating that leaders had agreed to abide by the party’s decisions.