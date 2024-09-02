Operation of 1500 additional buses by KSRTC during Gowri-Ganesha Festival

Bengaluru: In view of Swarna gowri and Ganesh festival on 6 September and 7 September respectively and weekend day on 8 September, KSRTC has made elaborate arrangements for operating 1500 extra buses from Bengaluru to various places as mentioned below in addition to the existing schedules to provide transport facility to the traveling public from 05.09.2024 to 07.09.2024. Later, special buses will be operated from various places of Intra and Interstate places to Bengaluru on 8 September.



Special buses will be exclusively operated from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Shringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubbali, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places.

Also Special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, Madikeri. All premier Special buses will be operated from BMTC Bus Station, Shanthinagar (TTMC) to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Khozikode and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala state.