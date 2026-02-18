Oppn alleges misuse of civic amenity sites for Congress offices

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has levelled serious allegations against the ruling Indian National Congress government, accusing it of allotting civic amenity (CA) sites meant for public utilities to the party for setting up its offices across the state.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Narayanaswamy claimed that valuable government land reserved for public purposes such as schools, hospitals and parks was being diverted to establish Congress party offices at district, taluk and even panchayat levels. He alleged that while poor families continue to struggle for housing sites, the government itself was “indulging in land grabbing” for political purposes.

Citing documents, he named districts including Tumakuru, Chamarajanagar, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada where CA sites were allegedly allotted for Congress offices. He further claimed that in Chikkaballapur, a site worth several lakhs was allotted for just ₹22 lakh, while in Badami, land was provided for as low as ₹1.22 lakh. According to him, the government was collecting only five per cent of the SR (stamp registration) value in certain cases.

Narayanaswamy alleged that across Karnataka, sites worth nearly ₹40 crore had been allotted for around ₹2 crore, calling it a “blatant misuse of power.”

He questioned how land reserved under urban planning norms for public service could be legally handed over to a political party trust.

The controversy has intensified following reports that a CA site worth over ₹17 crore in Devanahalli was proposed to be allotted to a Congress Bhavan Trust. The opposition leader argued that such allotments violate town planning regulations, which restrict CA sites to community and welfare purposes.

He also referred to a reported instance where the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department clarified that there is no legal provision to lease gram panchayat land for party offices, and that a proposal in this regard had been rejected.

Quoting information tabled in the Legislative Council, Narayanaswamy said government land had been allotted for Congress Bhavans in Anjaru village in Udupi district, Kukkuundoor in Karkala and in Kundapura. Demanding immediate cancellation of all such allotments, hewarned of statewide protests if the government failed to reclaim the sites. The Congress government is yet to issue a detailed response to the allegations.