Opposition parties misleading people on vaccine: Nalin Kumar Kateel 

Mangaluru: State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday said that those who at the launch of the vaccine called it 'BJP vaccine' are now crying foul for the shortage.

"There are several people working day and night to make the vaccine. Opposition parties are misleading the people. They should instead instill confidence in people and advise instead of criticising whenever there are differences with the government," Kateel said.

He said that the government had placed order for vaccines and they would reach the State soon. "The ministers are working with the Chief Minister. After the lockdown, Covid is in control. Opposition parties should not do politics over the management of the pandemic. Everyone needs to work together as one. It is the responsibility of everyone to build confidence among the people," Kateel added.