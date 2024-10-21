Orry turns up the Heat in Bengaluru with Flying Machine

Bengaluru: Following the successful launch of their limited-edition capsule collection in Delhi, the homegrown denim brand, Flying Machine, has brought the heat to their home turf, Bengaluru. This collaboration with the edgy fashion icon Orry has created a collection that's a perfect blend of youthful swagger and iconic denim.

Designed for individuals with a cool and contemporary taste, the Orry x Flying Machine collection features a range of unisex pieces, including T-shirts, shirts, vests, caps, bucket hats, jorts, parachute pants, and, of course, jeans. The collection's vibrant colours and bold designs reflect Orry's signature style and Flying Machine's commitment to modern fashion.

At the launch event held at the Flying Machine store in Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru, Shailesh Chaturvedi, MD & CEO of Arvind Fashions, expressed his enthusiasm for the collection's success. "The Orry X Flying Machine Collaboration has been a phenomenal hit across the country. This will surely strengthen the relationship of Flying Machine with Gen Z consumers and especially its position as the brand who is on top of the pulse."

Orry's presence at the launch event and subsequent afterparty created a buzz among Bangaloreans and netizens alike. The fashion icon expressed his love for the city and his excitement about the collaboration. He said, "This collaboration with Flying Machine has been nothing short of electric! We've created a collection that's full of life, colour, and pure excitement. It's hotter than ever and ready to make a statement."

The Orry x Flying Machine collection is now available for purchase at select Flying Machine stores across India, select Lifestyle and Shopper Stop stores as well as on online platforms such as Myntra and NNNOW.