Over Rs. 6 Crore Aid to Benefit 3,000 Families This Year: Dr K Prakash Shetty

Mangaluru:The annual Asha Prakash Shetty Neravu Aid Distribution Programme will take place on December 25 at 3:30 PM at Goldfinch City, Mangaluru. The event will feature Dr. Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, Chairperson and Co-founder of Adamya Chetana Foundation, Bengaluru, as the chief guest. Other notable attendees include Dr. M. Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation; Gurme Suresh Shetty, MLA from Kaup; and Gaurav P. Shetty, Managing Director of MRG Group.

Dr. K. Prakash Shetty, Chairman of MRG Group, announced the details at a press conference. “This year, over ₹6 crore in aid will be distributed to benefit approximately 15,000 individuals across 3,000 families. A rigorous process has been followed to identify beneficiaries, focusing on those with medical needs, disabilities, or exceptional achievements in education and sports. The aid amount ranges from ₹10,000 to ₹1,00,000 per individual and up to ₹10,00,000 for organisations.”

The programme has set up 25 counters at the venue to ensure smooth distribution of cheques against pre-issued tokens. Special arrangements have been made for transportation, with volunteer teams overseeing the logistics.

Dr. Shetty emphasised that Neravu has brought positive social change over the years. “From enabling infrastructure development to empowering individuals, this initiative reflects our commitment to societal transformation. Some beneficiaries who once struggled to access education are now employed and extending help to others. This is a testament to the programme’s impact,” he said.

Since its inception, the initiative has expanded its reach across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and parts of Kasaragod districts, with special cases extending beyond these regions. The focus remains on medical aid, including treatment for chronic illnesses, cancer, and disabilities, as well as support for education and skill development. (eom)

As the need grows each year, the programme’s scope has increased, with the amount of aid rising from ₹1.25 crore in the first year to the current ₹6 crore.