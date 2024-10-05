Pain management centre completes a year of providing relief

Bengaluru: Epione- one of India’s leading pain management centres and a pioneer in pain management- is proud to announce the successful completion of its first year at the Bangalore Centre. In just one year, the centre has provided care and relief to over 1,200 patients, marking a significant milestone in its journey to offer innovative and compassionate pain management solutions.

With over 20 years of experience in the field of pain medicine Epione has established itself as a trusted name in pain relief, having treated over 50,000 patients across all its centers in south of India. The Bangalore branch has been instrumental in bringing specialized pain management therapies to the city, helping patients manage chronic pain and improve their quality of life through advanced, non-invasive treatments. Epione is the first to introduce plasma therapy (PRP) for pain relief in India. Founder and Managing Director of Epione and Chief of Pain Medicine, Dr. Sudheer Dara said, “Our mission has always been to enhance the lives of people suffering from chronic pain. The first year of our Bangalore centre has exceeded our expectations in terms of patient response and clinical success. We are committed to expanding our services to reach more people in need.”

“ As we expand to two more centres next year, our commitment to innovative, patient-centric care only grows stronger. We look forward to reaching more individuals and making a lasting difference in their journey towards pain-free living”, said Dr. Vidya Bandaru – Clinical Head, Sr. Interventional Pain Physician and Radiologist- Epione, Bengaluru.