Painting and mural exhibition from Dec 7

Bengaluru: "Soulful Strokes" - Painting and Mural exhibition being organised by Kalashristi at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath from 7 to 13 December 2021 will showcase artworks of 52 artists from different parts of India. The event will be inaugurated by chief guest prof. K. S. Appajaiah, General Secretary of Chitrakala Parishath. "The seven-day event will be a wonderful experience for viewers as a different subject, media, and fusion of all contemporary styles will be displayed here. Also, you will be able to meet those artists on the spot," said Appajaiah.



Fiberglass murals are special addition to this exhibition. Interior designers and architects surely will like these murals. Acrylic, Oil and Pallet Knife, Watercolour, Fiberglass Mural - all different media works will be displayed here. Paintings covering Karnataka heritage - Vidhan Soudha, Hampi stone chariot, landscape, seascape, floral, portrait, and myriad of human emotions are beautifully depicted through brush and canvas. "It is worth visiting these fantastic artworks after a long break due to Covid. It's fresh air for all of us to see the artworks from this group," said Appajaiah. The curator of this event is artist Barnali Ray. She mentioned many, not well-off artists' entry fees were waived off partially or fully. This is a perfect platform for budding artists. For details, call/Whatsapp 9632169234. Please visit www.kalashristi.com