Panambur beach to develop on global scale

Mangaluru: One of the beaches in Mangaluru city, Panambur Beach is all set to be developed on lines similar to that of Goa. With the participation of private sector in beach development in the city, several new projects will ensure that Panambur Beach will get the development and revenue that it deserves.

The Panambur beach which was once the best beach that the city has to offer has been lagging behind in terms of quality and facilities due to the adverse effects of the pandemic, sea erosion, and the Tauktae cyclone last year. Before 2019, Panambur beach had a variety of water sports including surfing, good food stalls and other forms of entertainment.

In a bid to develop beach tourism similar toGoan beaches, the Dakshina Kannada district administration had called for tenders. A Mangaluru based promoter, Bhandary Builders secured the bid under its sister concern, LRS Beach Tourism.

According to the contract, LRS Beach Tourism is under an agreement for 10 years to develop and maintain Panambur beach. The district administration is expected to earn a revenue of Rs 1.2 crore every year with the 15 acres of shore land that LRS Beach Tourism has planned to develop.

As per the plans of LRS Beach Tourism, Panambur beach will witness the construction of beach villas with international standards. Other infrastructure includes halls that will host conventions, weddings and parties.

Apart from water sports like speed boating, and boat rides, LRS Beach Tourism plans to introduce lifestyle water sports like scuba diving, jet ski rides, and parasailing. Panambur beach has been gaining importance in the recent years in the world of surfing. It has once held an international surfing event in 2022 and every year many surfers from all over the country come here to surf. It is said this is the best place for learners.

The beach is now being prepared for development as the cleaning and initial work has already begun in the area. With these development projects coming to town soon, a great deal of visitors is expected to put Panambur on the international map.