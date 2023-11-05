Patients Left in Distress as Medicine Shortages Plague Gadag GIMS Hospital

Gadag; The Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital, despite receiving substantial government funding, has failed to provide adequate medical supplies to its patients, causing widespread dissatisfaction and distress among the people seeking treatment.



A series of recent tragedies in Maharashtra government hospitals due to medicine shortages have garnered national attention, emphasizing the dire need for improved healthcare services and resources. However, management at GIMS Hospital in Gadag appears to have paid little heed to these unfortunate events, as patients continue to suffer the consequences of inadequate access to essential medicines.

GIMS Hospital, which has received substantial grants from the government, has failed to quell the suffering of patients. Individuals arriving at the hospital for treatment, many of whom were promised free healthcare and medicine, have been left disheartened. Instead, they are frequently forced to purchase medicines from private drugstores due to shortages at the hospital's own pharmacy. In this unsettling scenario, doctors often prescribe medications for their patients, only to find that the hospital's pharmacy does not have the necessary drugs in stock. Distressed patients, in search of relief, are directed to purchase these medicines externally, often resulting in considerable financial burdens.

Numerous patients have complained about the absence of expensive medicines and injections, lamenting the added financial strain on top of their existing health concerns. Despite the promise of free treatment and medication in government hospitals for those with limited resources, patients are left feeling disillusioned and burdened by unexpected expenses.

Prominently displayed signs at GIMS Hospital falsely assure patients of free treatment and medicine, perpetuating a sense of disappointment when the reality does not align with these promises. Dr. Rekha, the Medical Superintendent of GIMS Hospital, affirmed that doctors have been explicitly instructed to prescribe only the medicines available within the hospital's pharmacy. She further detailed her written communication to not recommend external pharmacies, adding that in cases of prescription divergence, the director should be consulted.

According to Dr. Basavaraj, the Director of GIMS, the root cause of the medicine shortage is not the unavailability of medications, but rather a failure in efficiently managing the hospital's pharmacy. He claimed that all medicines are in stock, and any issues have been resolved through electronic indent management. Furthermore, action will be taken against medical practitioners who continue to recommend external pharmacies.

It is evident that despite government funding, the medical department at GIMS Hospital must address the plight of patients who have been misled with assurances of free services. The department must now take proactive steps to provide the much-needed treatment and comfort to the impoverished patients who rely on the services of GIMS.