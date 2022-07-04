Pavithra Lokesh lodges complaint against 'stalkers'

Mysuru: Actress Pavithra Lokesh has lodged a complaint against some people for stalking her in V.V. Puram police station on Sunday.

Pavithra Lokesh, who hails from Mysuru, is rumoured to have married Telugu actor Naresh, stepson of yesteryear's superstar Krishna. Naresh's third wife Ramya Raghupathy has accused him of cheating and exploiting her.

Naresh has clarified that Pavithra Lokesh was his companion, guide, philosopher and best friend. He also said that with her support, he was able to lift himself up from the depths of depression.

Pavithra Lokesh has stated that she has not married Naresh and their relationship should not be misunderstood. She also underlined that no one can violate her privacy and right to make decisions as an individual. She maintains that Naresh and Ramya Raghupathy should resolve their personal issues.

Pavithra Lokesh has stated that some representatives of media are stalking and following her, destroying her peace of mind. She has also explained that it has caused her tremendous mental trauma. She has urged the police to take action against media houses which are indulging in spreading false reports.

Pavithra Lokesh had already lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police. She stated in her complaint that many fake accounts were created in her name and defamatory posts came up in those accounts. The actress has also stated that miscreants after creating fake accounts are spreading rumours and false news about her.

The Cyber Crime police have taken up the investigation. Pavithra Lokesh, daughter of senior Kannada actor late Mysuru Lokesh is an established artist in Kannada and Telugu languages.

She has made a mark in both small and big screens as a character artiste. Her husband Suchendra Prasad and brother Aadi Lokesh are also established actors in Kannada film industry.