People know everything about RSS, Cong indulging in slanderous campaign: K'taka CM

The Congress is indulging in a slander campaign against the RSS, but the people know everything, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

The Chief Minister was speaking to mediapersons in Hubballi on Sunday.

"The RSS is a patriotic, nationalist organisation engaged in social service. RSS activists are in the forefront in rescuing people during calamities and serving the affected people," he said.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has done commendable work in many states. Congress party and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah are known RSS baiters. Congress has lost power and its base in many states due to this stand. It will repeat in Karnataka too," Bommai said.

Replying to a question on the textbook review issue, Bommai said the Congress leaders were indulging in politics over the textbook review too. The Education minister would reply to that.

Karnataka State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah had launched biting criticism against the RSS and ruling BJP in connection with unrest-like situation in the state and the textbook revision issue.

The Congress has defended the burning of Khaki shorts (worn by RSS members) by the National Student Union of India (NSUI) activists in front of residence of Education Minister B.C. Nagesh during a protest against what they refer as the 'saffronisation' of textbooks.