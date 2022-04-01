Performing arts make a comeback

Bengaluru: After a hiatus of almost one and a half years, performing arts have made a comeback in Karnataka. With the Covid-19 numbers declining each day, a number of people have been heading towards the theatres to watch plays, and other forms of traditional performing arts throughout the State.

Recently, the Bahuroopi festival had opened its doors for theatre enthusiasts and the crowd seemed to be enjoying it even during the weekdays. "Covid-19 took a toll on all of our social lives. While some took to travelling when restrictions were eased, art enthusiasts especially theatre lovers were delighted to revel in the glory of Bahuroopi festival. The festival is a crowd puller. Shows are usually houseful but there was a bit of lull this time. Nonetheless, the footfall even on weekdays reveal people enjoy watching plays. That's the magic of theatre," says Nishitha Krishnaswamy, a research scholar and a theatre enthusiast.

With public gatherings being prohibited and the theatres shut, many people barely managed toscratch a living."During the Covid-19pandemic, it was a rocky road for everyone. When it comes to theatre arts, it has definitely hit the industry in a huge way. It's not just about the artists, a lot of people in this industry have been badly affected as it is a source of bread and butter for them. However, it's hard to contain a creative individual or an artist within the limit of four walls, it becomes a prerequisite to go out, explore and express themselves. It was certainly a dark time for everyone, some people I knew are no more and I couldn't connect with the others. In the recent turn of events, as the fear of the pandemic has decreased, 70-80% of the people turn up and encourage the show,"Vishveshwara G.G, a theatre artist, and the Founder of AV Konnect, said speaking to The Hans India.

Performing arts are not just about theatre, it is also about traditional performances that include various cultural expressions that reflect the beliefs and customs of that particular region. "BhoothaAradhane that was supposed to be performed in the year 2020 was postponed for almost one and a half years due to the pandemic. This is a popular art form in the coastal regions of Karnataka, Kundapura, Udupi and Mangalore. When the same art was performed recently in Udupi, several people were extremely excited to witness this. It also upholds the tradition and the belief system along with some entertainment as it is a distinctive experience," says Vikas B Shetty.

In spite of all the complications, theatre still gets immense love from the audience. "Various people were unemployed during the pandemic. Artists from the industry were struggling dueto mental health issues, there were no government schemes for them as well.

Yet, today theatres like Rangashankara have made a huge comeback and are houseful most of the time. As a result of film stars performing in theatres, there is an increase in awareness and, it has also turned out to be a crowd pulling factor," says Pooja Umashankar.