Pharma firm donates 5 lakh to Naveen’s family

Bengaluru: Mankind Pharma, the 4th largest pharmaceutical company in India, has donated Rs 5 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, the Indian MBBS student who died in the Ukraine war.

The company came forward to help the parents who have a loan burden of Rs 25 lakh taken for Naveen's medical education in Ukraine and other commitments and another son's education to be taken care of.

"Considering the unfortunate state of events, we are trying every possible way to stand in support of the affected family. We know that no financial support can compensate for the void created by the deceased, but it is our small token showing our resolve to stand in solidarity with the families who have lost their dear ones. Mankind Pharma as an organization has always believed in standing together during tough times and by extending our support to Naveen's family, we want to send the message that the entire country is there for them," said Dr. Sanjay Koul, Senior President, Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma.

"At such a point of time when the future seems bleak, the support given by the company gives us relief from our financial burden. Though we cannot forget the sorrow that the loss of our son has given us, the kind gesture gives us faith in humanity an courage to continue our lives ahead," said Naveen's father Shekharappa Chalageri.