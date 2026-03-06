Plaint against Cong MLA over Khamenei killing protest

Bengaluru: A protest held in the city condemning the alleged killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has triggered political and legal controversy, with a complaint being filed against Congress MLA N A Harris for allegedly violating High Court directives.

The demonstration, organised by certain groups in Bengaluru, was held outside the designated protest venue, drawing allegations that it contravened court guidelines. The Karnataka High Court has directed that public protests in the city be confined to Freedom Park. The event in question reportedly took place within the jurisdiction of Ashok Nagar police station.

Following the protest, a Hindu organisation activist, Tejas Gowda, lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and the Director General and Inspector General of Police, seeking action against Harris for allegedly defying the court’s order.

Police sources said the matter has been brought to the notice of the High Court. Ashok Nagar police have submitted a report to the court regarding the protest and the alleged violation of its directive. Further action will be initiated in accordance with the law, officials indicated.

The issue is expected to spark further political debate in the State. Protests condemning Khamenei’s killing were reported from several parts of the country, including areas in Karnataka such as Alipur in Chikkaballapur and parts of Bengaluru, where demonstrators also expressed anger against the United States. Meanwhile, tensions in the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict have reportedly escalated, with heavy casualties being reported.