Police And Villagers In Karnataka Saved Four People From Drowning In Flood

Villagers and police authorities hauled four individuals to safety in a rescue operation on Thursday night after their vehicle became stranded in the midst of a raging torrent at Nelugal village in Karnataka's Gadag district.



The four friends were in the car and had no idea the creek was so powerful when they waded across it. They were destroyed when they reached the centre of the overpass, as the water was flowing over the canal.They waited for a while before getting off the four-wheeler, but they were quickly washed away by the river.

However, the locals nearby heard the friends' calls for aid and noticed the stationary automobile in the centre of the bridge with its lights turned on. The villagers summoned the cops and other villagers, who gathered in great numbers along the water stream. Police authorities organised a human chain, with professional swimmers leading the way to the stranded passengers.

Furthermore, one team of two swimmers reached the tree and saved three stranded persons, while the other team recovered the lone person who had taken refuge on top of a rock. The rescued persons expressed gratitude to everyone who helped them and described it as a new lease on life.