Police book RSS leader Bhat over alleged hate speech in Puttur

The Puttur Town Police have registered a case against Dr. Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat in connection with an alleged hate speech delivered during a programme held at a private college in Puttur earlier this month.

Police said the case was registered following a complaint by Ramachandra K., a resident of Puttur, who alleged that Dr. Bhat made remarks that could disturb communal harmony while addressing students and parents at the event on January 12, 2026.

According to the complaint, the speech allegedly contained statements that promoted enmity between communities and had the potential to incite violence. The complainant further stated that the speech was subsequently uploaded on a YouTube channel titled “Vikasana TV”, extending its reach beyond the audience present at the venue.

Based on the complaint, police have also named the organisers of the programme and the concerned YouTube channel as accused in the case.

The police have registered Crime No. 10/2026 under Sections 196, 299, 302, 353(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials said the sections relate to offences involving promotion of enmity, acts prejudicial to public harmony and alleged incitement to violence.

A senior police official said an investigation is under way, including scrutiny of the video content and recording of statements from witnesses present at the event.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, police added.