Police Commissioner unveils official medal, T-shirt

Mangaluru: The Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2025 moved a step closer to its scheduled run with the unveiling of the official finisher’s medal and T-shirt at a ceremony held at the Mangaluru Police Commissioner’s Office. The event, which celebrates both athleticism and local culture, has garnered significant attention from participants, sponsors, and civic authorities.

Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy, IPS, along with DCP (Crime and Traffic) K. Ravi Shankar, formally unveiled the merchandise. Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Reddy said, “The ‘Pili’ theme has been beautifully executed. I am grateful to the organisers for including me in this initiative and wish the event every success. We also hope to participate in the marathon, reinforcing the importance of fitness and community engagement.”

The marathon this year adopts the theme “Pili”, inspired by the traditional Pili Vesha (tiger dance) of Coastal Karnataka. Race Director Mehwish noted that the theme reflects the energy of Mangaluru and its people while emphasising the event’s commitment to promoting regional culture. “Through the marathon, we aim to celebrate Coastal Karnataka’s unique heritage while fostering a spirit of sportsmanship,” she said.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by representatives from corporate sponsors, members of the Mangalore Marathon Club, and other dignitaries, highlighting broad-based support for the event. Organisers anticipate participants not only from across Karnataka but also from other states, underscoring the marathon’s growing national recognition. By combining cultural motifs with a fitness-oriented platform, the Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2025 exemplifies how sporting events can serve as both community engagement initiatives and showcases for local traditions. Organisers have expressed confidence that the event will reinforce Mangaluru’s reputation as a city that embraces athletic endeavour while celebrating its rich cultural identity.

The marathon is expected to be a landmark event in the city’s annual calendar, bringing together athletes, cultural enthusiasts, and local residents for a vibrant celebration of sport

and tradition.