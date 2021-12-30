Police foil protests at Rangayana

Mysuru: Police quelled members of two factions holding protests outside Rangayana on Wednesday. While one group supported continuation of Addanda C Cariappa as director of the theatre institute, another demanded his removal for inviting a pro Hindu leader to theatre festival Bahuroopi scheduled to be held soon. A group led by former Rangayana directors demanding dismissal of Cariappa as the director, while Mysuru Rakshana Vedike raised slogans in support of him.

As both the groups intensified sloganeering, police intervened and instructed them to clear up the place.