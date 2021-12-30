  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Police foil protests at Rangayana

Police foil protests at Rangayana
x

Police foil protests at Rangayana

Highlights

Police quelled members of two factions holding protests outside Rangayana on Wednesday. While one group supported continuation of Addanda C Cariappa as director of the theatre institute, another demanded his removal for inviting a pro Hindu leader to theatre festival Bahuroopi scheduled to be held soon.

Mysuru: Police quelled members of two factions holding protests outside Rangayana on Wednesday. While one group supported continuation of Addanda C Cariappa as director of the theatre institute, another demanded his removal for inviting a pro Hindu leader to theatre festival Bahuroopi scheduled to be held soon. A group led by former Rangayana directors demanding dismissal of Cariappa as the director, while Mysuru Rakshana Vedike raised slogans in support of him.

As both the groups intensified sloganeering, police intervened and instructed them to clear up the place.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X