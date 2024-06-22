Police In Hassan District Register FIR Against Two For Blackmailing JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna

Authorities in Karnataka’s Hassan district have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against two individuals accused of attempting to extort money from Suraj Revanna, a JD(S) MLC and brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces allegations related to sexual crimes.



According to the FIR, Suraj Revanna (36) and his associate Shivakumar lodged a complaint against Chethan and his brother-in-law, alleging that they demanded payment to refrain from tarnishing Revanna's reputation with false sexual assault claims.

The incident unfolded during the recent Lok Sabha election period when Chethan, initially seeking help for employment, allegedly resorted to threats against Revanna's family, initially demanding Rs 5 crore and later reducing his demands.

On June 19, after persistent threats, Shivakumar and Revanna reported the extortion attempts, prompting the FIR under sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a counter-allegation, Chethan claimed that Suraj Revanna sexually assaulted him on June 16 at a farmhouse in Gannikada, Hassan district, leading to further legal complications.

This incident emerges amidst ongoing legal proceedings involving Prajwal Revanna, who faces multiple sexual assault charges, including accusations of rape, underscoring heightened legal scrutiny within Karnataka's political landscape.