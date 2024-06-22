Live
- Mkts snap winning streak as selling pressure mounts
- Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘The GOAT’ first glimpse promises a thrilling cinematic experience
- AP 1st Cabinet meeting to be held on Monday
- Cyberabad cops, IT firms discuss steps to rein in traffic congestion
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ release trailer builds anticipation ahead of release
- Police nab 91 for street racing, seize 89 bikes, two cars
- Auctioning coal blocks will lead to SCCL privatisation: KTR to Revanth
- Kishan Reddy unlucky for TG: Jagadish Reddy
- Amitabh lends his voice to ‘Kalki 2898 AD;’calls it a challenge for a non-singer
- Mines and Minerals Act was brought by Cong govt: BRS
Just In
Police In Hassan District Register FIR Against Two For Blackmailing JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna
- Karnataka's Hassan district police have registered an FIR against two individuals for attempting to extort money from JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna by threatening to falsely accuse him of sexual assault.
- The incident follows a backdrop of legal challenges involving Suraj's brother, former MP Prajwal Revanna, facing multiple sexual crime allegations.
Authorities in Karnataka’s Hassan district have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against two individuals accused of attempting to extort money from Suraj Revanna, a JD(S) MLC and brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces allegations related to sexual crimes.
According to the FIR, Suraj Revanna (36) and his associate Shivakumar lodged a complaint against Chethan and his brother-in-law, alleging that they demanded payment to refrain from tarnishing Revanna's reputation with false sexual assault claims.
The incident unfolded during the recent Lok Sabha election period when Chethan, initially seeking help for employment, allegedly resorted to threats against Revanna's family, initially demanding Rs 5 crore and later reducing his demands.
On June 19, after persistent threats, Shivakumar and Revanna reported the extortion attempts, prompting the FIR under sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
In a counter-allegation, Chethan claimed that Suraj Revanna sexually assaulted him on June 16 at a farmhouse in Gannikada, Hassan district, leading to further legal complications.
This incident emerges amidst ongoing legal proceedings involving Prajwal Revanna, who faces multiple sexual assault charges, including accusations of rape, underscoring heightened legal scrutiny within Karnataka's political landscape.