Police nab five in assault on Udupi NSUI leader case

Udupi: Five individuals have been arrested in connection with an assault on the Udupi district vice-president of the National Students’ Union of India, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late on January 30 near a hotel in Manipal when 25-year-old NSUI vice-president Sharath Kundar was allegedly attacked following a trivial dispute. The altercation reportedly began at the hotel and continued near PPC Cross, leading to the filing of a case at Udupi City Police Station. Acting upon the complaint, police arrested five suspects identified as Akshath Pai (27) of Kunjibettu, Sushanth (25) from Shivalli, Ramananda Pai (42) from the Diana Talkies area, Santosh Koraga (38) of Uppoor, and Shashank Nayak (25) of Alevuru village along Manipal Road.

Officials said a Hyundai Venue car, valued at approximately Rs 8 lakh and allegedly used in the attack, was seized along with two mobile phones. The arrests were made following a coordinated effort by local police, who tracked down the accused after they went into hiding.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar and PSI Bharatesh of Udupi City Police Station supervised the operation, supported by a team including Jevan, Prasanna, Chetan, Raviraj, Shivu, and Mallayya.

The police said the accused will be produced before a court for further legal proceedings. The NSUI has yet to comment on the incident. Further investigations are underway to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the assault.