Police operation thwarts child kidnapping; Three held after dramatic chase

Belagavi: In a daring and swift operation, Athani police successfully rescued two young boys who were kidnapped from their home on Thursday. The incident took place in Swami Plot layout on Hulagabala Road in Athani town, in Belagavi district, near the Maharashtra border. Three suspects have been arrested following a dramatic chase and exchange with the police. The accused have been identified as Ravikirana Kamlakar from Chikkodi taluk, Shahrukh Sheikh originally from Bihar and currently residing in Mumbai, and Samba Kamble of Kolhapur district, Maharashtra. According to Belagavi SP Bhima Shankar Guled, the police were able to intercept the kidnappers and rescue the two children safely.

The incident occurred when miscreants broke into the house of Vijay Desai, located on Hulagabala Road, and abducted his two children, aged 3 and 4. The kidnappers fled with the children, prompting an immediate response from the Athani police. Acting swiftly, law enforcement authorities formed three teams and launched a search operation.

The police managed to intercept the kidnappers at Kohli Sindhur Marg, a road bordering Maharashtra. As the officers attempted to apprehend the suspects, one of them tried to flee. In self-defense and to prevent the escape, police officers fired, injuring Samba Ravasaba Kamble, who was then arrested. Kamble, a resident of Hath Kanagala village in Kolhapur district, is currently being treated at Athani Taluk Hospital.

During the operation, two police personnel, Jamir Dange and Ramesh Hadimani, sustained injuries. They were admitted to Athani Community Hospital for treatment. Despite the challenges, the officers managed to overpower the suspects, ensuring the safety of the abducted children.

The successful operation drew praise from the local community. Residents commended the police for their quick and decisive action, which ensured that the two children were returned safely to their family. The rescue operation has been seen as a testament to the dedication and sense of duty of the Athani police force.

“We are grateful to the police for their swift action. Our children are back home safely, and we are relieved,” said Vijay Desai, the father of the rescued boys.