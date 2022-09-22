Political parties worried about internal poll survey report

Bengaluru: With 6 months left for the legislative assembly elections in the state, MLAs of all three parties are worried about "internal polls". There has been a debate in the political circles about the report of the polls conducted separately by the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and the JD(S). The figures of this survey are the points of discussion in the lobby of the Vidhan Sabha as well. Besides, MLAs are also worried about their "safe" routes.

Congress leaders disagree with BJP's internal survey, they claim that their condition is better after Siddaramotsava. They started saying that after Bharat Jodo Yatra, it will further improve. Congress is expected to increase their numbers in Mumbai and Kalyana Karnataka region.

But BJP's calculation is different. The internal conflict between Siddaramaiah- D K Shivakumar may likely be a setback for Congress. BJP believes that Yedi

yurappa, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath names have made them reach to their goals. Along with Coastal and Malenadu, BJP is expected to win at least 15 more seats in Old Mysore this time. It has trusted the migrant MLAs from Congress. JDS is the only one party that is decisive as the rest of the parties get less seats. If we win 40 to 50 seats, can BJP or Congress form the government? JDS leaders are saying. JDS is hopeful of Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Bangalore Rural, Ramanagar, Mysore, Mandya, Hassan districts. This is the starting point. There will be a lot of changes in politics after November or December. Then it is possible to get a clear picture. While all the parties are hiring a team to identify their party's strengths and weakness in hobli, taluk and district level. They are ready to spend more on the survey and ground reality report.