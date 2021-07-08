'Politics' Is Getting Mixed Into An Accident, Says Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Savadi

A farmer in Karnataka's Bagalkot district was killed in an accident involving Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi's son while speedily driving the car.

The BJP leader claimed 'politics' was to blame for his son's name being unnecessarily dragged into the incident.

On Wednesday, the Deputy Chief Minister told reporters in Kalaburagi that his son, Chidanand Savadi, was not driving the car. This incident has been contaminated by politics. Within two days, he will uncover who is behind this.

While responding to a question that whether an FIR would be filed against his son, Savadi stated that Chidanand was in a Fortuner automobile that was way ahead when another car, MG Gloster owned by Chidanand met with the accident. It has been claimed that his son's name was removed from the FIR. This isn't right. When the investigation is over, the truth will be revealed.

On Monday, the accident happened during the evening around Kudalasangama Cross on National Highway-50 near Hungund town. Kudlappa Boli, 58 years old, a native of Chikkahandagal village, has been identified as the deceased.

The farmer's two-wheeler was hit by the car. He was taken to the hospital. Due to the head injury, he died around 9 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Bagalkot Superintendent of Police (SP) Lokesh B Jagalasar said that the investigation was still ongoing and no conclusion had yet been received. He had stated they are investigating all the conceivable sides of the case and are asking everyone, along with the deceased's kin or any witness, to approach them if they want to refute the comments recorded previously.