Poll results in 5 States will have positive impact in Karnataka: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the election results in the five States would have a positive impact in Karnataka.

Bommai said he was confident of continuing the poll performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka as well by ensuring victory in the 2023 Assembly elections. Speaking to the media, he said the poll victory in four States would inspire BJP leaders to work with more vigour.

"Our (BJP) government will now focus on implementing programmes given in the Budget and win the confidence of people to register a resounding victory in the State," he added.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka in April to launch State programmes for the welfare of the people, Bommai said.

Congratulating the people of the five states and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of the States concerned, Bommai said the policies and programmes of Modi were in favour of the poor, farmers and women.