Port Authority kicks off fortnight-long ‘Swachata Hi Seva’

Mangaluru: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) has officially launched the “Swachata Hi Seva” campaign, set to run from 17th September to 2nd October 2024, in line with the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The campaign was inaugurated by NMPA Chairman, Dr. A.V. Raman, who administered the Swachata Pledge and flagged off a walkathon at Panambur to raise public awareness on cleanliness and hygiene.

This year’s “Swachata Hi Seva” campaign focuses on several key themes:

Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari: Public Participation, Awareness, and Advocacy: This theme focuses on involving the public in cleaning initiatives by holding a variety of events that aim to increase awareness and encourage participation.

Sampoorna Swachhata-Shramdaan: Large-scale cleanliness drives (SwachhataLakshitEkayi) involving mass participation and shramdaan (voluntary labour), focussing on cleaning community assets across both urban and rural areas.

Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs—Health and Social Security for Sanitation Workers: These camps aim to provide preventive health check-ups and social security coverage for sanitation workers while also involving local communities, employees, students, and the public in the process. During the inaugural event, Dr Raman spoke about the decade-long transformation in India’s approach to cleanliness, crediting the Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Mission for galvanising the nation’s efforts towards building a cleaner and healthier environment.