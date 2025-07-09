‘Possessed’ woman beaten to death; three including son arrested

Shivamogga: In a shocking case of blind belief and fatal violence, Shivamogga Police have arrested three people, including the son of the victim, for brutally beating a 55-year-old woman to death under the pretext of “exorcising an evil spirit.”

The incident took place in Jambraghatta village under the Holehonur Police Station limits. The deceased, Geethamma (55), was allegedly beaten for nearly four hours by Asha (45), her husband Santosh, and Geethamma’s own son Sanjay.

According to Shivamogga SP Mithun Kumar, the police have taken up the case suo motu after a disturbing video of the assault surfaced. “A murder case has been registered under Holehonur Police Station limits. The accused did not give her water despite her pleading for it. She was beaten unconscious and died shortly after,” the SP said.

Family members told the police that Geethamma was unwell and suffered from diabetes, BP, and thyroid issues. However, superstitious villagers had been claiming that she was possessed. Her son Sanjay, reportedly influenced by these claims, brought Asha, who was believed to have divine powers, along with her husband Santosh, to perform the so-called exorcism.

Geethamma’s sister Prema said they were initially told she had died of a heart attack. “Later we saw the video of how they beat her. They did not even give her water. The way they killed my sister is horrifying. Asha should never be allowed to come out of jail,” Prema demanded in tears. Geethamma’s brother Prashanth also expressed shock and anger. “They misled my nephew saying an evil spirit was troubling his mother. They made him believe in this blind faith and killed my sister by mercilessly beating her for hours. They even stepped on her neck and said it was over.”

SP Mithun Kumar has appealed to the public to reject such superstitions and report any similar cases immediately. “It is shocking that in today’s time, people still resort to such superstitious acts. We have repeatedly warned that no one should take the law into their own hands under the pretext of God or evil spirits,” he said.

The police have arrested Asha (accused no. 1), her husband Santosh (accused no. 2), and Geethamma’s son Sanjay (accused no. 3). The investigation will also examine Asha’s past to find if she has misled others in the village using similar blind beliefs.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with villagers demanding strict punishment for those who perpetrate such brutal acts in the name of exorcism. The case stands as a grim reminder that deep-rooted superstitions can still claim innocent lives in rural Karnataka.

Police have assured the victim’s family of full support and strict action under murder charges. The three accused are now in custody, pending judicial remand.