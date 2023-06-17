Power generation halted in Linganamakki due to water scarcity

Shimoga: Delayed Monsoon rains have affected power generation in Shimoga district.. Hydroelectric power generation at Linganamakki reservoir, which produces electricity at the lowest rate in Asia, has been suspended since Friday. A total of 55 MW of electricity was generated here. Linganamakki reservoir lack of water.

"There are four Mahatma Gandhi, Sharavati, Sharavati Tileless and Linganamakki power plants in Linganamakki reservoir. Due to lack of water, power generation in Linganamakki has stopped," said Narayana Gajakosha, Chief Engineer of Power Generation of Linganamakki Reservoir,. Linganamakki reservoir is 1819 feet high. It currently has 1741 feet of water storage. If the water falls below 1742 feet, power generation at Linganamakki Power plant is impossible. Thus, the power house is down due to non-availability of water. Due to this, 55 MW power generation has been cut for the state .

The existing reservoir has only 8.1 TMC water storage. The reservoir has a total water storage capacity of 156 TMC. Of this, 5 TMC of water is being used for drinking water of the people of Sharavati Basin. All the power plants in Linganamakki will stop their production in the next 15 days if there is a shortage of monsoon rains.

On the other hand, Madenoor dam has appeared following shortage of water in Linganamakki dam . Even after 60 years, Madenoor Dam or Hirebhaskar Dam has retained its beauty even after being embedded in the womb of Sharavati River. As the demand for electricity increased in the state, the erstwhile Mysore kings constructed a dam near Linganamakki. Due to this, the first dam of Sharavati river was submerged. 41 feet of water was filling above Madenoor dam. But this time Hirebhaskara Dam is visible to the public due to delayed monsoon.