Powerful blast damages houses in Vittla village, probe underway

Vittla: A powerful explosion rocked Moodathadka village in Vittla Mudnur Panchayat limits on Tuesday afternoon, causing structural damage to multiple houses in the vicinity. The blast, which occurred at approximately 1:30 pm, resulted in cracks developing in at least two houses, with roofs also sustain-ing damage due to the impact.

The tremors and sound of the explosion were reportedly felt within a 4 km radius, while around 15 houses located within a 1 km radius sustained varying degrees of damage.

According to preliminary police investigations, the explosion was triggered by a cache of gelatin sticks stored in an open area outside the village. Officials suspect that intense heat may have caused the stored explosives—around 200 gelatin sticks and detonators—to detonate. The explosives were re-portedly kept amid a pile of crushed stones at a quarry owned by NS Crushers, a company engaged in stone quarrying in the region.

Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police Yaithish N, along with officers from the Bantwal police station and taluk administration, visited the site for inspection. Authorities are now examining whether the explosives were stored legally and have launched an investigation into the incident.