Pralhad Joshi Launches BJP's Janakrosh Yatra

Mysuru: Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, launched the BJP’s Janakrosh Yatra on Monday from the hometown of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The campaign, which translates to "People's Anger March," is a four-phase protest aimed at highlighting what the BJP describes as rampant corruption, anti-people policies, and significant price hikes under the Congress-led Karnataka government.

The launch event took place in the evening, following special prayers offered by BJP state president B Y Vijayendra to Goddess Chamundeshwari, alongside other senior party leaders. The Yatra is set to cover multiple districts across Karnataka, with the goal of mobilising public sentiment against the state government. According to Vijayendra, the campaign will proceed to Mandya and Hassan on Tuesday, followed by Madikeri and Mangaluru on Wednesday, eventually reaching every district in the state.

In a post on social media platform X, Joshi shared a graphic detailing the price hikes that the BJP claims have burdened Karnataka residents. The graphic listed increases in the costs of milk, petrol, diesel, electricity, metro fares, bus fares, and other daily essentials. It accused the Congress government of creating a "price hike regime" that has made life difficult for the common man. The post used hashtags such as #PriceHike, #WakeUpKarnataka, and #CongressFailsKarnataka to amplify its message on social media.

The BJP’s criticism centres on several specific price increases implemented by the Congress government. Petrol and diesel prices rose by Rs. 3 per litre following a sales tax hike on fuels in June 2024, aimed at funding welfare and developmental schemes. Milk prices, particularly for the popular Nandini brand, increased by Rs. 2 per sachet for both 500 ml and 1000 ml sizes, with the government justifying the hike by citing a 5-10% increase in milk quantity. Additionally, the state saw rises in electricity tariffs, public transport fares, stamp duties, and seed prices, which have reportedly affected farmers still recovering from the previous year’s drought.

The Janakrosh Yatra also seeks to address broader governance issues. Vijayendra stated that the campaign will focus on alleged anti-people policies, including a controversial 4% Muslim reservation, as well as the claimed misuse of funds under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan and Tribal Sub Plan (SCSP/TSP). The BJP has positioned the Yatra as a movement in the public’s interest, rejecting suggestions that it is politically motivated.

“There are no elections on the horizon,” Vijayendra told the media in Bengaluru, contrasting the Yatra with the Congress’s Mekedatu Padyatra, which was launched just before the assembly elections.

The Janakrosh Yatra marks an escalation in the BJP’s opposition strategy in Karnataka, a state where political rivalry between the BJP and Congress has been intense. While the BJP has not detailed the full itinerary beyond the initial phases, the party has emphasised its intent to engage with citizens across the state to build momentum for its campaign. (eom)