Pratham files police complaint alleging life threat from Darshan fans

Doddaballapur: Kannada actor Pratham has filed a police complaint at Doddaballapur Rural Police Station, alleging that he was threatened at knifepoint by a group claiming to be fans of actor Darshan. The incident reportedly occurred on July 22 at the Renuka Yellamma Temple in Ramayyana Palya village, located in Doddaballapur taluk.

According to Pratham’s complaint, the assailants—identified as Yashaswini and “Bakery” Raghu, along with a few unknown individuals—allegedly confronted him after he participated in a religious event organised by a film promoter named Mahesh. As he was returning around 3:50 pm, the group reportedly surrounded his vehicle, verbally abused him, and forcibly took him to an undisclosed location. Pratham alleged they questioned him for speaking against actor Darshan, threatened him with a dagger and knife, and even showed him a photograph of Darshan in a prison barrack to intimidate him.

Police sources confirmed that a case has been registered under IPC Sections 351(2)(3), 352, 126(2), and 3(5). The investigation is currently underway, following a formal FIR lodged on July 29.

In his complaint, Pratham further stated that he escaped the scene by sheer luck and later approached the Bengaluru Rural District Superintendent of Police’s office to file a preliminary report. He also alleged that despite efforts by Darshan’s close aides to mediate and defuse the situation, harassment has continued.

Pratham claimed over 500 Darshan fan pages—including “D Dynasty,” “D Kingdom,” “D Universe,” and “Devil Kingdom”—have been targeting him online, engaging in character assassination and spreading personal attacks. He urged police to take legal action and requested personal security citing serious threats to his life.