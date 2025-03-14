Prayoga Brings Hands-On Science Learning to 45 Schools in Karnataka in partnership with Merck

Bengaluru : In a remarkable move to enhance access to science education, Prayoga Institute of Education Research and Merck, a leading science and technology company, have collaborated to bring Prayoga’s pioneering initiative, Kriya to 45 government schools across 35 educational districts in Karnataka including Chamrajanagara, Dharwad, Bidar, Gadag, Mandya and more. This collaboration aims to ensure better access to an experiential learning program for science education that prompts hands-on learning, fostering a deeper understanding of scientific concepts through active exploration.

These 45 rural government schools have received a comprehensive lab station stocked with carefully curated materials aligned with the academic syllabus and curriculum requirements, providing every student with the equipment and materials needed to perform experiments to experience concepts, fostering an immersive, hands-on educational experience. To ensure the safe use of these resources, the labs come equipped with safety and user manuals, guiding both students and teachers in responsible experimentation.

Vallish Herur, Managing Trustee at Prayoga, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "At Prayoga, we believe that the understanding of science comes from experience. The Kriya initiative is a paradigm shift in learning, making quality science education accessible to all students, especially for students from rural and government schools. Kriya will change how science is learnt and taught in schools. We are happy to have Merck’s support to further enhance access to quality science education, enabling experiential learning of science for our Kriya schools.”

Previously, schools participating in the Kriya initiative have observed improved student attendance and engagement in science. Teachers and students report that hands-on experiments have enhanced conceptual understanding, making science more accessible and relatable. This approach has contributed to bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

Currently impacting over 7,000 students across 66 schools in Karnataka, Kriya is an education research initiative by Prayoga dedicated to fostering hands-on science learning for students in grades 6 through 10, particularly in communities with limited access to such educational experiences. Through a multi-year partnership model, Kriya aims to transform schools into experiential learning centres, empower teachers, and increase student interest in science. Additionally, teachers will undergo specialised training to implement research-based instructional approaches, transforming their classrooms into dynamic, inquiry-based learning environments that ignite curiosity and deepen scientific understanding.

Going forward, Prayoga seeks to intensify collaborations with corporate collaborators to create sustainable and scalable models that transform science education through research into education practices. By providing high-quality science education to students, the initiative prepares them with vital skills and capabilities required to navigate a more complex world. Prayoga continues to ignite scientific curiosity while developing critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration. Such education research initiatives have the potential to influence education policies.