Pregnant Plains Zebra Dies in Mangaluru Zoo After Accident; Probe Ordered

Bengaluru: A pregnant Plains Zebra housed at the Mangaluru zoo died in the early hours of Tuesday following an accident and subsequent shock, zoo...

Bengaluru: A pregnant Plains Zebra housed at the Mangaluru zoo died in the early hours of Tuesday following an accident and subsequent shock, zoo authorities confirmed.

The zebra, named Kavya, was born on April 4, 2022, and was expected to foal in a few months. According to preliminary reports, she sustained fatal injuries after crashing into a chain-link mesh inside her enclosure. Zoo officials suspect the incident may have been triggered by external stress, possibly due to aggressive behaviour from male zebras or the intrusion of a wild predator into the premises.

According to a communique from the Veterinary staff the death to capture myopathy, a stress-related condition often seen in wild animals. Kavya's sudden demise has prompted an internal investigation, and the zoo administration is reviewing enclosure safety and perimeter security measures.

“This is a tragic loss. She was young and expecting. We're closely examining the cause and will take corrective steps,” said a senior zoo official.

