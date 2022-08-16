Prepaid auto counters to be set up at 10 Metro stations

Bengaluru: At a recent grievance redressal meeting, locals were compelled to ask the traffic police for assistance due to the outrageous rates autorickshaw drivers asked from Metro stations to the homes lining Kanakapura Road. Police will set up prepaid auto counters at ten Metro stations throughout Phase I and operational stations of Phase II in an effort to curtail exploitative auto drivers.

The Green Line expansion between Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute was made available for commercial use on January 15 of last year. Residents of the several residential buildings along the area welcomed the line. However, reliance on taxi aggregators or autonomous vehicles for last-mile or first-mile connectivity has given drivers the freedom to set their own prices. The six stations where passengers are often duped are Yelachenahalli, Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura, and Silk Institute.

Metro commuters also struggle at JP Nagar, according to Abdul Aleem, head of Changemakers of Kanakapura, an umbrella organisation of 60 resident welfare organisations. In a meeting with the Police Commissioner and other senior officers held in Vajrahalli last month, he brought up this concern.

"Our unit is closer than 1 mile from Doddakallasandra station, yet car drivers charge Rs 60–70," Mantri Tranquil resident Lakshmi Balaji remarked. Last month, I was charged Rs 94 by Uber Auto. Local drivers model themselves after them.

According to Kuldeep Jain, DCP Traffic West, "We will soon install a pre-paid vehicle system at ten Metro stations." They include Yelachenahalli and Banashankari. Nobody at BMRCL was able to give information about the other stations that would offer pre-paid service.

Residents of Mantri Tranquil at Gubbalala on Kanakapura Road, which is less than one kilometre from the Doddakallasandra Metro station, have formed a WhatsApp group to reduce loot by vehicles and cab/auto aggregators. When leaving the apartment for the station or coming home from Doddakallasandra station, it was decided those who use personal automobiles should announce their presence to the rest of the group.