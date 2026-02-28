Prerana-2026 to empower SC/ST youth as entrepreneurs

In an outreach effort aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students, the ‘Prerana-2026’ entrepreneurship conclave will be held in Mangaluru on February 28, MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta announced on Friday.

The event, to be hosted at SDM Law College, seeks to encourage students—particularly those pursuing ITI, diploma and engineering courses in Dakshina Kannada—to consider launching their own enterprises rather than solely seeking salaried employment.

According to Chowta, several young people in the district possess the technical skills and ambition needed to build businesses but often remain unaware of the financial and institutional support available to them.

“Both the Central and State governments have introduced a range of schemes, subsidies and credit facilities to support SC/ST entrepreneurs.

The conclave will provide hands-on guidance on accessing these benefits and navigating bank loan procedures,” he said.

The initiative is being organised jointly by Bolpu and the SC/ST Study and Development Trust. Chowta described it as a step aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision, which emphasises self-reliance and grassroots entrepreneurship.

“The larger goal is to transform our youth into employment generators. Building entrepreneurial confidence among SC/ST students is crucial for inclusive development,” he added.

The programme will be inaugurated by Prof. P.L. Dharma, Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University. Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, SDM Educational Institutions CEO Puran Verma, Trust President Mohanangayya Swami, Vadiraj Samarasya and Dalit Entrepreneurs’ Association office-bearer C.G. Srinivas are among those expected to participate.

Organisers have invited students from across Dakshina Kannada district to attend and make use of the guidance offered at the conclave.