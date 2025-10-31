Preserving voices of the past: Oral traditions central to Tulu Nadu’s History, says scholar

Oral traditions remain vital to understanding the social and cultural evolution of Tulu Nadu, according to Dr. Tukaram Poojary, Director of the Rani Abbakka Study Centre. Speaking at a symposium on “Tulu Literature and Cultural Life”, Dr. Poojary said that the region’s oral heritage is a “living archive” that continues to shape its collective identity.

“It is impossible to reconstruct the history of Tulu Nadu without referring to its rich oral literary traditions,” Dr. Poojary said, adding that forms such as Sandhi, Paaddana, Uralu and Eduru Kathe—traditional antiphonal and narrative compositions—reflect the community’s deep-rooted values, indigenous knowledge systems, and social memory. “These compositions are not mere folklore; they are knowledge repositories that bridge the past with the present,” he remarked.

The event was jointly organised by the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy and the Department of Linguistics and Literary Association of Yenepoya College, Kullur.

Tulu Sahitya Academy President Taranath Gatti Kapikad, inaugurating the event, called for greater institutional efforts to preserve and promote the Tulu language, one of the oldest Dravidian tongues. “Introducing Tulu as part of educational and cultural programmes can instil pride and belonging among the younger generation,” he said. Principal Prof. Jeevan Raj Kuthar presided over the session. Also present were Dr. Shivaprasad K, Superintendent of Yenepoya Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital; Sharina P., Vice Principal; Prof. Vasanth Kumar, Dean of Humanities; Shalini Siqueira, Head of the Department of Linguistics; and Babu Koraga Pangala, Executive Member of the Tulu Academy.