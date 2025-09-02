President pledges to learn Kannada; emphasises respect for all languages

Mysuru: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said she would make efforts to learn Kannada, emphasising that she holds deep respect for every language, culture, and tradition in the country.

Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) here, Murmu responded to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had addressed the gathering in Kannada and asked the dignitaries seated on the dais if they understood the language. “I would like to tell the honourable chief minister that although Kannada is not my mother tongue, I deeply cherish all the languages, cultures, and traditions of my country. I hold great respect and regard for each of them,” she said.

Murmu urged everyone to work towards keeping their languages alive and preserving their traditions and culture. “I wish that everyone continues to keep their language alive, preserves their traditions and culture, and moves forward in that direction. I extend my best wishes for this. And I will certainly make an effort to learn Kannada, little by little,” she added with a smile.

Earlier in the day, Murmu was warmly welcomed at Mysuru airport by the state’s Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.