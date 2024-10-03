Live
- Swathy Reddy Mesmerizes Paris Fashion Week 2024 with Her Exquisite Indian Lehenga Collection, Celebrating the Fusion of Heritage and Craftsmanship
- Union Minister Joshi, BJP chief Vijayendra clean temple on Gandhi Jayanti
- 3,000-km bicycle journey from Mangaluru to Kedarnath
- Travel costs spike as festival draws near
- All set for grand Dasara celebrations
- Mangaluru’s unique Dasara in contrast to Mysuru
- Withdraw VSP sale move, Centre told
- Police issued prohibitory orders to ban Hindu festivals: AAP
- ‘Caste-based discrimination’ in jails: SC verdict today
- NER engineer arrested for taking bribe of Rs two lakh
Just In
Priyank Kharge launches new software app for KRIDL
Bengaluru: In a step aimed towards improving the management of departmental funds and project development, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development...
Bengaluru: In a step aimed towards improving the management of departmental funds and project development, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) has launched a new software application, Gandhi Sakshi Kayaka 2.0.
Also known as the Work Monitoring System, this innovative tool was unveiled by the Minister of Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, and Information Technology, Priyank Kharge, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
According to an official statement, Gandhi Sakshi Kayaka 2.0 is designed to streamline the sanctioning and utilisation of funds
for various projects, ensuring efficient accounting and monitoring of infrastructure works across the state. This initiative underscores KRIDL's commitment to enhancing transparency and effectiveness in rural development efforts.