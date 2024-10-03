Priyank Kharge launches new software app for KRIDL

Bengaluru: In a step aimed towards improving the management of departmental funds and project development, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) has launched a new software application, Gandhi Sakshi Kayaka 2.0.

Also known as the Work Monitoring System, this innovative tool was unveiled by the Minister of Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, and Information Technology, Priyank Kharge, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

According to an official statement, Gandhi Sakshi Kayaka 2.0 is designed to streamline the sanctioning and utilisation of funds

for various projects, ensuring efficient accounting and monitoring of infrastructure works across the state. This initiative underscores KRIDL's commitment to enhancing transparency and effectiveness in rural development efforts.