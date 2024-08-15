Pro Football Focus, PFF FC establish global capability centres

Bengaluru: In a move that further highlights Karnataka’s increasing attraction to specialized tech sectors —The establishment of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) by the multinational sports-tech companies—Pro Football Focus (PFF), and PFF FC—in Bengaluru is a strategic step that solidifies the city’s position as a global leader in the sports-tech sector. This move emphasizes the state of Karnataka’s aggressive attempts to draw in specialty GCCs in a range of developing technologies, as well as the state’s increasing attraction to specialized technology sectors.



The city will see the establishment of GCCs by Pro Football Focus and its affiliate PFF FC, who are renowned for their state-of-the-art sports analytics. This action fits in with Karnataka’s larger plan to establish itself as a major worldwide hub for specialized IT industries while also enhancing Bengaluru’s standing as a centre of innovation.

The development of these GCCs in Bengaluru is part of Karnataka’s ongoing efforts to lure global corporations and strengthen its leadership in the technology sector. This expansion underscores the city’s commitment to the basic ideals of innovation and creativity that these businesses represent.

The Minister of Electronics, IT, BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Priyank M Kharge stated, “Karnataka is already home to nearly 40% of GCCs in India. While the state leads in retail GCCs, we’re actively attracting GCCs from emerging technologies like sports technology, AI, and more.”

Secretary of the Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and ST, Dr. Ekroop Caur explained, “The upcoming GCC policy will provide a range of incentives and strategies that are designed to support GCCs looking to expand their operations in the state.