Live
- Reflections 2023: Gold prices at record highs
- Numaish Exhibition to starts from January 1, 2024 in Nampally
- Reflections 2023: Lulu Group commits Rs 3,500 cr investment in TS
- Tirupati: Book on RASS-KVK services released
- Reflections 2023: Year of oil production cuts
- Tirupati: 100 years of discovery of Mohenjo Daro celebrated
- Reflections 2023: Indian IT industry faces slowdown pangs in 2023
- Tirupati: ‘PM Narendra Modi wishes all sections to come up in life by 2024’
- Apple Resumes Sales of Apple Watches Following Temporary Ban Pause
- YS Jagan to hold video conference with collectors today to discuss on crucial welfare schemes
Just In
Pro-Kannada Activists Launch Citywide Protest In Bengaluru Over Language Compliance
Highlights
- Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists in Bengaluru protest against businesses allegedly flouting language norms.
- Widespread damage ensues as demonstrators target signboards lacking Kannada prominence.
On December 27, pro-Kannada activists, primarily associated with the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), launched a citywide protest in Bengaluru against businesses that allegedly failed to adhere to the state's language norms. The demonstrators focused on signboards and nameplates that did not prominently feature Kannada, resulting in widespread damage and defacement.
Earlier, Bengaluru's civic body had announced the potential suspension of licenses for shops, hotels, and malls if they did not comply with the '60% Kannada rule' on signboards by February 28, 2024. The KRV activists targeted major business hubs such as MG Road, Brigade Road, and UB City, staging rallies and engaging in acts of vandalism against commercial entities.
Protesters argued that businesses were neglecting Kannada by not adequately displaying it on signage, as required by new regulations introduced by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Malls, shops, and multinational companies were among the affected establishments. Activists tore down English signboards and sprayed black ink over English letters, demanding greater prominence for the Kannada language.
T A Narayana Gowda, the convener of KRV, emphasized that at least 60 percent of signage must be in Kannada, in accordance with BBMP guidelines. He stated, "We are not against your business, but if you are doing business in Karnataka, then you have to respect our language. If you ignore Kannada or put Kannada letters in small, we will not let you operate here," as quoted by news agency PTI.
The violent protests were eventually quelled through police intervention, including a lathi-charge and the detention of several protesters to restore order. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned that action would be taken against those resorting to vigilantism and taking the law into their own hands.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS