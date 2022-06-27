Proposal to ban pets in Cubbon Park draws flak

Bengaluru: Pet owners in Bengaluru are not happy about the government's decision to ban pets in Cubbon Park, and they have started a campaign demanding withdrawal of the decision.

A high-level committee recently decided to enforce a ban on pets inside Cubbon Park and banners stating the decision are expected to be installed at the gates from July 1. Following more than 300 complaints of rules being broken in the parks and gardens, the proposal to prohibit pets from Cubbon Park, also known as Sri Chamarajendra Park, was submitted. Numerous joggers and walkers complained that the canines' freedom to roam put other people in danger.

Pet lovers who frequent the park, however, have given mixed reaction to the suggestion. More than 5,250 people have urged the proposal's immediate withdrawal in a campaign started on Change.org.

The petition includes a letter from 'The responsible citizens of Cubbon Park' asking for a stakeholders' meeting before a formal ban is implemented. The letter was addressed to Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary, Horticulture department.

"While we do categorically agree that a few irresponsible pet parents who choose not to leash dogs or pick up poop need to be reined in, the majority of responsible and civic-minded pet parents should not suffer for the sins of a few. We are happy to collaboratively work with you as we always have done. We completely agree that the duties and rights of dog lovers go hand in hand," says the petition.