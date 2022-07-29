Protests erupt in Mysuru, Madikeri; party leaders quit over govt ‘inaction’

Mysuru /Madikeri: The Sangh parivar workers on Thursdaystaged a protest in Virajpet , Madikeri, Gonicoppa and Siddapura against brutal murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Bellare on Tuesday.

The workers raised slogans against the BJP government and leaders and demanded that the killers be brought to book. In Virajpet, BJP town unit president T M Krishna and secretary Pradeep Rai and others tendered resignation to their posts in protest against 'negligent' attitude of State government in punishing the culprits. In Shanivarasanthe, BJP leaders held a protest condemning 'inaction' of of the government in protecting the lives of party activists and said that they would take a decision on resigning from their posts on Friday.

Madikeri MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said the killers of the BJYM leader should be shot in an encounter. Speaking to reporters, he said murderers of innocent people were getting funds and protection from jihadi elements.

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah visited Praveen Nettaru's house

in Bellare in Sullia taluk and consoled the bereaved family. He said the State government would take stringent action against the culprits.

In Mysuru, the members of BJYM in Narasimharaja constituency decided to resign en masse on Thursday.

In a press statement, Narasimharaja constituency BJYM president D Lohit said, "The BJP is not just a political party. It has its own history, ideology and ethics for which several activists have been serving loyally and sacrificed their lives. It is painful for the party to fight for its ideology. The death of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru is an irreparable loss to the Hindu society."

"It is unfortunate that a young leader who was actively serving the BJP's Yuva Morcha had to sacrifice his life for serving the society," he said.

"We plead with all the party leaders, workers and activists to be careful so that such incidents do not occur again in. We have been waiting for the justice system to punish the convicts in the past incidents. Our hope for justice has remained just a hope. Hence, we including the president, general secretary and office-bearers of the BJP Narasimharaja Assembly constituency's Yuva Morcha have unanimously decided to resign en masse."