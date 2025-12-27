PSI fines off-duty cop for misusing ‘Police’ board on private car

Chikkamagaluru: Police personnel traveling with their family displayed an official ‘POLICE’ board on their private car while heading for a personal trip, only to face consequences during a vehicle inspection. The incident took place on Thursday, December 25, at the Kottigehara checkpoint in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district.

The officer, posted in Dharwad, journeyed toward Dharmasthala in his own car along with family members. He fixed the ‘POLICE’ sign on the front of the vehicle, presumably to ease passage or gain priority on the road.

Routine checks caught the vehicle at the checkpoint. Even after the driver produced his police identity card, Banakal Police Sub-Inspector Renuka adhered strictly to regulations. She cited the unauthorised use of the official board on a non-duty private vehicle as a violation,

levied the prescribed fine, and insisted on removing the sign before allowing the car to proceed.

Locals widely appreciated PSI Renuka’s decisive action, viewing it as a strong step to curb the recurring misuse of police insignia by personnel for personal convenience. Many expressed admiration for her commitment to enforcing rules without exception, highlighting how such practices often lead to public inconvenience when exploited on roads.