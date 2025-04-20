Punishment Assured in Sacred Thread Incident, Says Shivakumar

Belthangady: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that his government is committed to taking strict action against those responsible for the alleged removal of a student’s sacred thread, stating that no one will be spared if found guilty.

Speaking at a public function in Belthangady on Sunday to inaugurate a new building of the Gowda Seva Sangha and the Vani Educational Institution, Shivakumar sought to reassure communities that religious sentiments would be respected. “The government will not interfere in matters of faith. We are committed to protecting every religion,” he said.

He underscored the spiritual commonalities across religions, adding, “While the names may differ, God is one. We are born into caste or religion not by choice, but by destiny. Even if we reject caste identities, birth and death often remind us of them.”

Taking a philosophical tone, the Deputy CM reflected on how criticism, often hurled in the political arena, can serve a corrective purpose. “Let them criticise; it gives us a chance to introspect. Only when we accept flaws can we work to improve.”

He also spoke of the importance of education, humility, and service. “Education is a treasure that no one can steal—not fire, nor flood, nor inheritance. It leads to humility, which brings competence, wealth, righteousness, and finally happiness,” he said, quoting classical literature.

Referring to his own long-standing involvement in educational initiatives, Shivakumar said that he had entrusted responsibilities to his daughter due to time constraints, but continues to support institutions committed to social good.

Praising the Sringeri Sharada Peetha and its contributions to spiritual education, Shivakumar urged people to aid mutts and educational institutions through donations and service. “Temples and mutts, like our homes, deserve protection. Only then can dharma survive,” he said.

Quoting ancient Sanskrit verses, he reminded the audience that trees, rivers, and cows serve others selflessly—and that human life, too, should be dedicated to helping others.