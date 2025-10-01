Punjabi singer Rajvir remains on life support

Chandigarh: Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, who was hospitalised in Mohali last week after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh, continues to be on life support, the hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

The singer’s neurological condition remains critical, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite ongoing advanced medical management, said Fortis Hospital in a statement.

“He continues to require prolonged ventilator support. The overall prognosis remains guarded,” the statement read.

Jawanda (35) was seriously injured in an accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district while going to Shimla on a motorcycle on September 27.

The accident took place in the Baddi area when he lost control over the motorcycle, police had said earlier. He was brought to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, in an “extremely critical” condition on Saturday.

The singer sustained serious head and spine injuries in the road accident and was put on ventilator support, Fortis Hospital had said on Saturday.

On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the hospital to enquire about Jawanda health.

Many Punjabi artistes have also prayed for his speedy recovery.

Hailing from village Pona in Ludhiana’s Jagraon, Jawanda is also known for his songs “Tu dis penda”, “Khush reha kar”, “Sardari”, ‘Surname”, “Afreen”, “Landlord”, “Down to earth” and “Kangani”.