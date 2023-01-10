PVR Cinemas opens its 7-screen multiplex in Bhartiya Mall

Bengaluru: PVR cinemas, announced the opening of its new 7-screen multiplex in Bhartiya City - The City of Joy : India's largest integrated township within city limits, Thanisandra Main Road, Bengaluru. Integrated with best- in- class theatrical solutions for an enhanced cinematic experience, the new cinema will mark the launch of PVR's 17th property in the state of Karnataka.

With this launch, PVR Cinemas consolidated its foothold in Bengaluru with 95 screens in 13 properties and 323 screens across 52 properties in South.

Located at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, the property has a seating capacity of 1343 audiences and features premium screen formats including the 5th 4DX and 2nd P[XL] Premium Extra-Large Screens in Bengaluru. The cinema is equipped with the best-in-class theatrical solutions to offer an immersive and enhanced cinematic experience, plush recliner seats for enhanced comfort and SP4K Laser projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution, vivid colors, high uniformity, sharp, and bright images. Furthermore, the audis feature advanced Dolby Atmos audio and REAL D 3D technology for an immersive experience.

Speaking on the launch, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Ltd, Ajay Bijli said, "We are delighted to open our 7-screen property in the Culture Hub of Bengaluru. In line with our vision to make world-class cinema entertainment accessible to consumers across the country, we have partnered with Bhartiya Group, one of the leading developers in the South to provide wholesome family entertainment to residents in North Bengaluru, one of the emerging areas of the city."

Situated 25 minutes from the new International Airport, the multiplex is designed in a contemporary style reverberating luxury, glamour, and exuberance. While the red in theme auditoriums with the front lit "V" signage in metal inlays adds glamour, a visually stunning foyer with glamorous chandeliers gives a sense of grandeur and provides a warm and welcoming ambience. Moving towards a digital era, the cinema replaces box office ticketing counters with Self Ticketing Kiosks for self-generation of tickets, the paperless way.

''It is indeed a momentous day for us as we open our 13th property in Bengaluru, one of the country's most vivid and progressive cities and with this opening, we look forward to being a part of its growth story. We are excited for our customers, as they will witness the captivating and immersive experience through 4DX and P[XL]", said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited.