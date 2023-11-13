Quadruple murder Criminal is still at large

Udupi: In the Udupi quadruple murder case, a woman and her three children were tragically found murdered at their residence in Tripthi Nagara near Nejar on a Sunday morning. This heinous act by an unidentified assailant has sent shockwaves across the state, leaving the community in a state of shock and disbelief. As of now, the investigation has yielded no breakthrough, and the police remain in the dark regarding the identity of the assailant.



The motive behind this brutal crime remains unclear, despite the police's diligent efforts to investigate the case from various angles. Udupi Superintendent of Police, Dr. Arun K, stated that five teams were formed on Sunday, and they continue to conduct inquiries from various perspectives. These teams are diligently scrutinizing the family's relatives, friends, and acquaintances, as well as analyzing CCTV footage. Call Dialing Records (CDR) are also under scrutiny as part of the murder case investigation.

Authorities suspect that the assailant may be someone known to the family, and they are currently focused on gathering information related to the assailant's appearance. Investigative teams are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage from different locations in their pursuit of leads.

Meanwhile, the final rites for the four deceased individuals took place on Monday. The husband, Mohammed Noor, and another son of the deceased Haseena, Asad, arrived in Udupi. The bodies of Haseena (47) and her children Afnan (23), Aynaz (21), and Aseem (14) were handed over to the family after post-mortem examinations in Manipal at around 2:30 am on Monday. Asad, who was in Bengaluru, came to the mortuary to receive the bodies. The bodies were brought to the Jamia Masjid in Udupi for the final rituals, with the burial taking place in Kodi Bengre by 2:30 pm.

Congress party leaders including former urban development minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, former MLA Moideen Bava, MLC Farooq, (JDS) Congress leader M. A. Gafoor, and others, were in attendance. The last rites of the deceased were observed by over 1,200 people in a solemn gathering.