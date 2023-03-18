Race Course Road to be named after Ambareesh next week

Bengaluru: The late Kannada movie star hailed as Rebel Star by his followers will have the prominent Race Course Road named after him. Ambareesh was one of the most celebrated actors in Kannada movies since 1972 and now, a road will be named after him in Bengaluru. A few weeks ago, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai spoke about this development when it was not approved yet. The Administrator of Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP), Rakesh Singh has now approved this proposal. The road beginning from RamnarayanChellaram College on Race Course Road all the way to Anand Rao Circle will be named "Ambareesh Road". According to sources, this proposal was presented by the Joint Commissioner of BBMP East Zone to Rakesh Singh on March 14. Sources also claimed that naming of the road is expected to be complete in a week's time.

MalavalliHuchchegowda Amarnath who went by his screen name 'Ambareesh' was an actor and politician. Apart from Kannada movies, Ambareesh had also acted in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil movies.

Having taken birth in Doddarasinakere of Mandya district back in 1952, he was one of the actors to put Mandya on the map with his movie, 'MandyadaGandu' (Man of Mandya). He was also deemed to be a celebrated actor who was part of the triumvirate of Kannada cinema along with Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan.

After establishing himself as an actor, Ambareesh entered politics after he joined Congress party in 1994. Recently, his wife SumalathaAmbareesh who is an independent candidate pledged her support to the BJP. Prior to announcing her support to BJP, she had also created gravity around her by stating that she could join either the BJP or Congress.