Rahul Shukla and Vangarala Santosh secure top spot in 10km race

Bengaluru: Bengalurians run for a cause with a mission "RUN TO CARE, CARE TO CURE" on Sunday norning at the much-awaited "ELV GROUP Bengaluru East Marathon". Bengaluru East Marathon is an experience that is indelibly linked to Bengaluru city's unquenchable optimism and fighting spirit. One of the most sought after sporting event of IT City held at 6 am near Whitefield Inner Circle Bangalore and culminated at JS Football Academy Sarjapur.

The first edition of the Bengaluru East Marathon aims to support Karunashraya a dedicated trust for providing free palliative care to advanced-stage cancer patients who are beyond cure. ELV GROUP the organisers donated Rs Five Lakhs to support and care for people requiring financial assistance for the treatment of cancer.

Over 2500 runners including people from corporate, firms and sports word run together in this marathon. The Marathon was flagged off by Aravinda Limbavali, MLA Mahadevpura constituency along with Whitefield DCP S Girish. Besides, the Marathon witnessed Harshika Poonacha (Actress), Kiran Kumar Prakash Reddy (International Powerlifter and Body Builder), Parnaik (ISRO Senior Scientist), Pavi Padukone (International Athlete celebrity Coach and Model), Sujith (Coach and Founder of Road to Trail Club), Tanya Hope (Indian Actress) in addition to Dr Bhaskar E Chairman ELV Group.

The Founder and Chairman, ELV GROUP, Dr Bhaskar E said, "Bengaluru East Marathon has emerged as landmark event and the most prestigious marathon in Southern Part of Country. At ELV GROUP it is an absolute joy for each one of us to be a part of this world-class running event. It is simply amazing to see so many participants from across the culture and ethnicities come together to celebrate the human spirit and run for a cause," added Dr Bhaskar.

He said, "Over the years, ELV Group has built a strong and valued reputation for caring the communities by taking significant steps. In nutshell society empowerment has been pivotal focus areas for us since our very inception and we are committed to it. Continuing with this thought, we have partners with Karunashraya this year to create an impact and raise significant awareness regarding Cancer by means of marathon which has only strengthened our motive. The event, which received immense response and participation aims to support those belonging to the weaker sections of society and honour cancer survivors, whilst also raising Cancer Awareness.