  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Railway museum allows photo shoot from Monday

Railway museum allows photo shoot from Monday
x

Railway museum allows photo shoot from Monday

Highlights

The railways has decided to allow visitors to take photographs using digital and DSLR cameras in its museum from August 23

Mysuru: The railways has decided to allow visitors to take photographs using digital and DSLR cameras in its museum from August 23.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, the railway authorities said that those who want to take photos should pay prescribed fee.

The release further said the museum will be closed every Tuesday and photo enthusiasts can take snaps with prior permission from officials.

The railway museum was opened for public from March 2020 after renovation work.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X