Railway museum allows photo shoot from Monday

Mysuru: The railways has decided to allow visitors to take photographs using digital and DSLR cameras in its museum from August 23.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, the railway authorities said that those who want to take photos should pay prescribed fee.

The release further said the museum will be closed every Tuesday and photo enthusiasts can take snaps with prior permission from officials.

The railway museum was opened for public from March 2020 after renovation work.